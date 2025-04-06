  • home icon
  Female AEW star slapped after backstage incident during Collision

Female AEW star slapped after backstage incident during Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:33 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Two major female AEW stars got into it backstage tonight on Collision ahead of their bout. This then led to one of them being brutally slapped by the other during the encounter.

As part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander are set to take on one another in the opening round. The two have been by each other's side as they shared common enemies, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Both women were present backstage tonight on Collision, where they were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Rosa mentioned that, from now on, it was nothing personal, as she had to win for herself and her family. Statlander responded, agreeing that it was nothing personal, and expressed her apologies in advance to Rosa.

This statement escalated the situation, with La Mera Mera responding by bringing up how Kris had no idea how it was to be the AEW Women's World Champion. Kris clapped back by bringing up how Thunder Rosa had to relinquish her world title in the past.

This exchange then led to the 38-year-old star being unable to control her emotions and eventually slapping Statlander straight across the face.

This has added some heat between them heading into their bout, and it remains to be seen who comes a step closer to an AEW World Title opportunity.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

