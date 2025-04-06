Female AEW star slapped after backstage incident during Collision

Two major female AEW stars got into it backstage tonight on Collision ahead of their bout. This then led to one of them being brutally slapped by the other during the encounter.
As part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander are set to take on one another in the opening round. The two have been by each other's side as they shared common enemies, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.
Both women were present backstage tonight on Collision, where they were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Rosa mentioned that, from now on, it was nothing personal, as she had to win for herself and her family. Statlander responded, agreeing that it was nothing personal, and expressed her apologies in advance to Rosa.
This statement escalated the situation, with La Mera Mera responding by bringing up how Kris had no idea how it was to be the AEW Women's World Champion. Kris clapped back by bringing up how Thunder Rosa had to relinquish her world title in the past.
This exchange then led to the 38-year-old star being unable to control her emotions and eventually slapping Statlander straight across the face.
This has added some heat between them heading into their bout, and it remains to be seen who comes a step closer to an AEW World Title opportunity.