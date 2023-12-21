Female AEW star has a surprisingly naughty message: "Yes, Roderick Strong screams my name too"

A former mixed martial artist and a current female AEW star has shared a naughty message for Roderick Strong after fans asked her whether he 'screams' her name. The name in question is Marina Shafir.

The 35-year-old made her AEW debut in December 2021. She currently performs for Ring of Honor, a promotion owned by All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan. For those unaware, Shafir is Roderick Strong's real-life partner. The couple got engaged in 2015 before tying the knot three years later.

Marina Shafir and Strong often express their admiration for each other on social media and in interviews. The former MMA athlete recently responded to fans' questions regarding her husband.

Roderick Strong is known for screaming the names of wrestlers while sporting a neckbrace as part of his on-screen gimmick. Fans on the internet were curious to know whether Strong also yelled her wife's name. Shafir took to Twitter/X to give a naughty response to the question:

"Yes, @roderickstrong screams my name too 😘 [just with no neck brace on], so stop asking me!" she wrote.

The AEW star revealed how she started dating Roderick Strong

Marina Shafir started dating Roderick Strong before officially joining the pro wrestling business.

During her appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Shafir opened up on how her romantic relationship with Strong first started:

“I had met Roddy [Roderick Strong] at PWG, and he slid into my DMs and (…) you know. You know the pro wrestling charm. We all fall victim to it. I know how to sweep people off their feet, but he got me [laughs],” she said. [H/T EWRESTLINGNEWS]

While Roderick Strong continues to entertain fans with his latest gimmick in AEW, Shafir is gradually rising through the ranks in ROH. It will be interesting to see if they will share the ring soon.