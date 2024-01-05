Female ex-WWE star accepts Jon Moxley’s invitation to become Blackpool Combat Club’s representative

A former WWE female star has seemingly accepted Jon Moxley’s invitation to join the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC has been named one of the most feared factions in AEW, and rightfully so.

With names like Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta running the show, they have been missing a female associate. That seems to have been sorted, as an AEW star has accepted the offer.

The star in question is none other than former NXT star Marina Shafir. She now works for AEW and took to Twitter to give her response to a tweet citing Moxley’s invitation.

“It’s always been about fighting spirit #TheProblema 🎻 thank you, Challenge accepted #Osss,” she wrote.

With Shafir in their ranks, the Blackpool Combat Club, which is run by former WWE guys, will become even stronger, and it is an excellent time for them in general.

David Finlay beats former WWE star Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to become first IWGP Global Champion

Former WWE star Jon Moxley, now one of the main names in AEW, lost out on the chance to become the first IWGP Global Champion when David Finlay beat him at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

The premiere NJPW show saw Finlay, Moxley, and Ospreay duke it out in front of a raucous crowd. The three men put each other through much pain and served as a spectacle for the fans inside the arena.

Unfortunately for Moxley, it was not meant to be as Finlay sneaked the win by pinning Ospreay to become the first IWGP Global Champion and make history. Moxley will now head back to AEW and focus his attention there.

