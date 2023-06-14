Female ex-WWE star wants to be a coach after retiring

With a career spanning over two decades, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez is considered a veteran in the wrestling business. She has competed for several promotions throughout her career and has continuously competed at the highest level.

As of late, after signing with AEW in 2021, she has been going back and forth with the promotion and its sister promotion Ring of Honor. She became the ROH Women's World Champion and had a reign of more than two hundred days before being dethroned by another former WWE Superstar, Athena.

Last week, she appeared at AEW Rampage to compete in the four-way match to decide Toni Storm's next challenger for the AEW Women's Championship.

Martinez is now thinking about the next step of her career. Speaking to Poisonrana, she described that it would help the business's future.

“I believe that going forward, my next step — and I really truly hope that this will be my next step — will be to help the new generation of wrestlers in a company like AEW or wherever I land as an agent, as a producer, and as a coach for that company... [I want] to help their women talent feel comfortable, have a producer or an agent that is female to understand and speak to them,” said Martinez. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Former WWE Superstar recently made her return to AEW

In the last episode of AEW Rampage, the main event featured a four-way match to decide Toni Storm's next challenger in a title match that is taking place this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

This match featured Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Skye Blue, and the match featured the return of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez to AEW.

Her last appearance on AEW was back in November last year. Since then, she has constantly appeared in the Ring of Honor and held the ROH Women's World Title for 220 days. In the end, Skye Blue came up with the victory and became the number one contender to Toni Storm.

It seems like Martinez has acknowledged that her career may be heading in another direction. After competing in the ring for more than two decades, she has left her mark in the ring, but now could be her time to do the same backstage.

