"Female Roman Reigns," "What a joke of a company" - Fans are furious after Mercedes Moné wins another title in AEW

AEW star Mercedes Moné recently added another precious gold strap to her wrestling portfolio. She has been breaking records left and right over the past few months. Tonight, she became the only female wrestler to compete in Arena Mexico, Madison Square Garden, Tokyo Dome, and Wembley Stadium.

It seems like Mercedes is on a quest to capture every women's world title available. She has wrestled in other major promotions apart from AEW, like RevPro and NJPW, and even went to Austria to win a championship there.

At Grand Slam Mexico, the TBS Champion defeated Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship. She already held five titles, and with this win, she captured her sixth title at the legendary Arena Mexico. Unfortunately, her celebrations were ruined by the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Some fans, however, criticized her for holding multiple championships at a time. One fan even called her a 'female Roman Reigns' as The Tribal Chief has rarely lost a match.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Mercedes Moné's major title win

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will walk out with the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas, leaving her holding seven titles.

