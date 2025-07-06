Female star breaks silence on Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) creative input in AEW

A female AEW star recently discussed the creative input that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has in the Tony Khan-led promotion. She also revealed whether she can choose her opponents and storylines.

The female star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. She has been part of AEW since the beginning of 2024, but has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV for five months now. The 31-year-old star has lately been wrestling in Ring of Honor and on the independent circuit.

During an appearance on The Digital Social Hour, Deonna Purrazzo was asked whether wrestlers had creative freedom in AEW. The Virtuosa revealed that she didn't have too much input, and the privilege of choosing storylines depended on a talent's status.

"Yeah, it kind of depends on where you are. Like for me, I don't get too much input in that, but there are women above me at AEW that [sic] do get more input. So it kind of just depends where you come from, what your status is, and things like that."

Purrazzo further disclosed that Mone could pitch her storylines and ideas to the creative team.

"Right now, Mercedes Mone, who was Sasha Banks in WWE, kind of gets that open forum to be like, 'I'd like to work with this person, and these are my ideas,' and then the writers kind of, not necessarily conform, but they do listen to what she has to say." [H/T: Fightful]

The AEW star feels Mercedes Mone is a role model for women

During the chat, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo also referred to Mercedes Mone as a role model for female wrestlers. While The Virtuosa didn't have much pull backstage, she believed women like Mone were pushing the boundaries for female wrestlers.

"I don't necessarily have that type of pull per se, but I definitely think that women are growing in that position in our industry. It just takes role models to be like, I'm going to break that mold. I'm going to push that boundary. I'm going to get myself in that position to then let other people follow in their footsteps," Purrazzo said. [H/T: Fightful]

Going by Purrazzo's comments, The CEO continues to set an example for the women in the industry.

