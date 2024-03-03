Female star from Cody Rhodes’ wrestling school makes AEW return after nearly a year

An AEW talent has just made her return tonight on Collision but has immediately fallen to Mariah May, who has not lost a single match since her debut on the promotion. The star was Angelica Risk.

Risk was a student under Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory. Tonight, she was making her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion tonight for the first time in almost a year, with her last being on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation back in late March 2023 against Skye Blue.

May, on the other hand, would be coming off an impressive win against Anna Jay on last week's episode of Rampage. She has garnered three straight victories since her debut and has solidified her case as a possible title contender.

Despite a decent showing, Angelica Risk could not put away the British Star, and once Mariah May got rolling, this spelled doom for her opponent.

This would be The Glamour's fourth straight win, and it remains to be seen who will be the one to pin her finally. With her previously being placed in the top 5 of the women's singles rankings, she could have a case for a title match real soon.

