Female star to debut for Tony Khan's promotion over 3 years after leaving WWE

A former WWE female star is set to debut Tony Khan's Ring of Honor soon. The Chilean professional wrestler was once a huge prospect in WWE.

24-year-old La Catalina worked with WWE (ring name - Katrina Cortez) for two years (from 2019 to 2021) and left after her visa expired. She then went to Mexico to perform for the independent circuits. She was a popular name in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where she won the 2023 CMLL Universal Amazons Championship.

It was recently revealed that AEW has advertised La Catalina's debut for Tony Khan's promotion. She will take on Lady Frost for the ROH portion of the AEW Dynamite tapings on February 19 at Arizona Financial Theater.

The former WWE star has never performed in AEW before but wrestled against AEW star Toni Storm last year. The latter took a four-month hiatus after she lost the AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May at All In in London 2024.

She then started wrestling in the independent circuits and crossed paths with La Catalina in CMLL. The two female stars fought against each other in a singles match at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in October 2024 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

AEW star Toni Storm was upset after her loss to ex-WWE star La Catalina

The Chilean star was victorious in the bout. It was Toni Storm's first match in CMLL, and she was upset with the loss. She addressed her loss in a backstage interview and told Catalina to watch her back.

"La Catalina! You were lucky this time, because nobody, nobody beats timeless Toni Storm! You got lucky! But unlucky for you, I will be back! Very soon! I don't know when, but you will soon find out. So get ready for the arse-whooping of the ages! I hate you! I hate you, La Catalina! You and your bottom better watch out. Okay? Okay."

Timeless Toni Storm is currently the reigning AEW Women's Champion. She won her title back from The Glamour to become the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion.

