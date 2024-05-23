Fight suddenly breaks out in AEW outside the arena, 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion involved

An intense brawl just occurred tonight on AEW Dynamite and both men involved went as far as to take their fight to the outside of the arena. The stars involved here were Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland.

Earlier tonight, Swerve faced The Prodigy of the Patriarchy, Nick Wayne, in singles competition. Wayne wanted a chance to prove to his "father" that he had what it took to take down the champion.

In the end, the AEW World Champion ended up taking the win but he was instantly blindsided by Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus), and eventually Christian moved in for the scraps. While he was checking on Nick Wayne, Swerve got back up and started chasing his challenger at AEW Double or Nothing.

Cage ran out to the parking lot and was able to steal a vehicle, similar to something he did two months ago while running away from Adam Copeland. As he was driving out, he was blocked by another vehicle, and Prince Nana was revealed to be the one commandeering this.

This allowed Swerve to pull him out of the car and for the two to brawl in the area outside the arena. This went as far as the two going on top of the vehicle and Swerve hitting him with a DDT on the hood.

The AEW World Title match at Double or Nothing will certainly be a bout to watch out for, as Christian seems intent on taking the title from Swerve.