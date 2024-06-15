"Final Member for The Elite in Blood And Guts" - AEW fans are ecstatic as a massive star is set to return

Former AEW World Champion Adam ''Hangman'' Page is set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after months of inactivity. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy has been absent from the promotion's weekly shows since the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, where he locked horns with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland for the world title.

The Young Bucks later suspended Page for assaulting the match officials during the three-way AEW World Title match. A new report from Fightful Select has shed light on the 32-year-old's hiatus and his potential return to the weekly shows.

According to the latest report, Page has been absent from TV due to personal reasons and contractual obligations. And while no exact date has been set for his comeback, the former World Tag Team Champion is reportedly set to return within a month.

However, with The Elite currently feuding with Team AEW, fans believe Adam ''Hangman'' Page should return and join the heel faction ahead of the upcoming Blood and Guts Match at the titular pay-per-view.

"Rejoin The Elite," a fan suggested.

"Swerve isn't happy about this," another post read.

"Shane Strickland's days are numbered. The hero is coming to save the day," one user chimed in.

Adam Page could reignite his rivalry with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

With Adam Page likely to return soon, one can't help but wonder if he would again go after his fierce rival, Swerve Strickland. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy and the current AEW World Champion have been locked in a heated rivalry since last year.

The duo locked horns at WrestleDream 2023, where Strickland defeated Adam ''Hangman'' Page. The talented stars again squared off at the Full Gear PPV, this time in a Texas Death Match, where Strickland once again got the better of Page.

The February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite saw Page and Strickland battle it out to earn the right to challenge Samoa Joe for the World Title at Revolution. However, both men were declared number-one contenders after the match went to a 30-minute time-limit draw. Joe retained his title in a three-way match at Revolution.

In Page's absence, Swerve Strickland dethroned Samoa Joe at the Dynasty PPV. With Swerve set to defend his title against Will Ospreay at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV, it will be interesting to see if the former champion marks his presence during the match later this month.

