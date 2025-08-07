First challenger for Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2025 officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone's first night back on AEW Dynamite saw her make a statement. This came after her first challenger at the Forbidden Door 2025 event was confirmed.

During the August 6 edition of Dynamite, a huge four-way match took place to determine which superstar will represent AEW alongside Mercedes Mone in the TBS title four-way bout taking place at Forbidden Door in London, England this month. The competitors scheduled to compete were Alex Windsor, Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue.

Moreover, the AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm and her Forbidden Door opponent, Athena, were present ringside to support their respective competitors, Alex Windsor and Billie Starkz. The match involved high-stakes that led to each performer putting a valiant effort and delivering a hard-hitting in-ring conduct.

From hard chops to submission moves and action spilling all over the ringside, it garnered loud chants from the audience. In the final moments, Toni Storm neutralized Athena's efforts to interfere on behalf of her prodigy, Billie Starkz, which led to Alex Windsor rolling her up for the pin and earning the title opportunity at Forbidden Door.

Just then, Mercedes Mone made her way to the ring to stare down her next challenger. As Toni Storm came into the ring to Windsor's side, Athena attacked her from behind, and Mone did the same to Windsor, leaving her lying on the mat and giving a preview of things to come at Forbidden Door.

