First-ever AEW feud confirmed for Dynasty featuring breakout star

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:35 GMT
AEW Dynasty will be taking place on April 6 [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

Another match has been made official for AEW Dynasty in 18 days, with a first-time-ever feud between two major stars. This will also be a title match and the pay-per-view debut of one of the individuals.

Megan Bayne has been on a roll since her debut on the promotion. She remains undefeated to this day and has gone head-to-head with the likes of Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Moments ago, during Dynamite's main event, The Megasus faced Statlander in a rematch, seeing as their initial contest ended with Bayne getting the win with the help of Penelope Ford. It was a hard-hitting contest with both women showcasing their strength and skills in the ring. Toni was at the ringside to provide commentary for the match.

At a point, Megan Bayne intentionally sent Kris Statlander crashing toward the commentary desk and right at the Timeless One. She took advantage of the situation and hit Stat with a couple of Fate's Descents for the win.

Post-match, she got into it with Toni Storm as the two brawled across the ring. Eventually, they were separated, and Storm challenged Bayne to a match at Dynasty with her title on the line.

This will be the Greek Goddess' AEW pay-per-view debut and her first time to take on Storm in singles action.

Edited by Angana Roy
