First look at stage for AEW Dynamite in Cardiff leaked [Photo]

A new photo has been released of the AEW Dynamite stage from Cardiff being constructed at the Utilita Arena. The show will be taking place on August 21.

AEW is just days away before they present the second annual All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in London. Last year, the show took place in the same venue as MJF and Adam Cole headlined the event in a classic bout for the AEW World Championship. The show also broke many attendance records.

Prior to the huge event, the Jacksonville-based promotion will be going to Cardiff for an episode of Dynamite, with huge matches already announced on the show. Toni Storm vs. Saraya, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada, and many more matches have been announced for the blockbuster show.

With Dynamite just a couple of days away, Utilita Arena is getting ready for AEW's flagship show. A photo from the arena was leaked from the venue.

Take a look at the photo below:

Stage for the upcoming Dynamite episode (Credit: Ringside News)

AEW star MJF talks about his match with Will Ospreay at All In

Maxwell is set to defend his American Championship against The Aerial Assassin at Wembley Stadium. This will be their second contest as the duo wrestled for the first time on Dynamite 250.

While speaking with Cultaholic, The Salt of the Earth stated that he was puzzled about why Ospreay got the rematch with the latter. He seemed certain the match wouldn't take as long as the previous one and seemed confident he had Ospreay's number.

"I don't know why this match is happening. It was a very decisive win [on Dynamite]. Some would say an easy dub; some, not me, some. I'm a little perplexed that it's happening. Maybe, it's because it's the kid's hometown, there's a little leniency here, Tony Khan feels bad for him. I already got to feel the kid out. I don't see the match on August 25th at Wembley lasting longer than the last one, because now I totally got the kid's number," MJF said.

It will be interesting to see if this year's All In could be as much of a success as last year's show, which was unanimously appreciated by the fans.

