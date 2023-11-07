First-time-ever match announced for 64-year-old WWE legend

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be in action for a tag team match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Sting.

After recently announcing his impending retirement in 2024, fans were left wondering when they would see him in action next. The answer to that question has finally arrived as it was revealed that Sting will step into the ring once more on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The November 8th episode of Dynamite will take place in Portland, Oregon, marking a special occasion for Sting. It has been an astounding 35 years since his last match in Oregon, dating back to 1989, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan.

Khan took to Twitter to announce that The Icon will be in action with his tag team partner, former TNT champion Darby Allin, against the Outrunners, stating that this is likely his last-ever match in the state of Oregon.

It's worth noting that Sting's old WCW rival, Ric Flair, has recently signed with AEW and expressed his desire to be part of The Icon's retirement journey. It will be interesting to see if The Nature Boy will make an appearance on Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting reveals his retirement plans

WWE Hall of Famer Sting stated earlier this year that his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will end this year. However, it seems that this is not the case, as The Icon is now set to retire after AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in early 2024.

Speaking with D Magazine earlier this year, Sting made his intent to retire from the squared circle clear once his run with Tony Khan's promotion wraps up.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint," stated the article.

The WWE Hall of Famer has mentioned that his final act before retirement will involve Darby somehow. It will be interesting to see if he tags with Allin or will face him in a match at Revolution next year.

