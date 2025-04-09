First-time match confirmed for AEW Dynamite

Two massive AEW stars will square off in the ring for the first time in their careers on Dynamite this Wednesday. Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa have never faced each other in the ring but recently teamed up together.
The two stars are participants in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. At Dynasty, Mercedes Mone defeated Julia Hart in the quarterfinals of the competition and has moved to the semifinals. Also, 'Timless' Toni Storm survived Megan Bayne to retain her AEW Women's World Championship.
Recently, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and announced that Statlander and Rosa would wrestle each other on Wednesday for the first time. The former TBS Champion and former AEW Women's World Champion will battle to proceed to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation. Moreover, Toni Storm will also be in the commentary booth.
Kris Statlander questioned herself after two AEW losses in 2024
Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander lost to Mercedes Mone in back-to-back pay-per-views. While the matches were great, the star was upset that she couldn't win any gold.
While speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Statlander claimed she is losing her legacy due to defeats and will only gain respect after winning championships.
“Part of me feels like when I had the TBS title the last time, it was the last time maybe people saw so much worth in me before things started slowly going bad for me after I lost the title. I’m very well aware of that now, reflecting on it. Part of me feels like maybe if I have a championship again, TBS title, Women’s Championship, anything, that maybe I’m not a loser anymore," she said.
It will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander wins the quarterfinals of the tournament against Thunder Rosa on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.