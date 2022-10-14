Former WWE Superstar shares cryptic message following alleged interest in being signed by Tony Khan and Triple H

Both AEW President Tony Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H are rumored to be interested in signing a former WWE Superstar. The wrestler is former two-time 24/7 Champion Mike Bennett. Amidst these rumors, Bennett has shared a cryptic message on his social media accounts.

Mike signed with WWE in 2017, and prior to signing, he wrestled in several promotions including Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and several promotions on the independent circuit. In 2020, the former TNA X Division Champion was released from WWE and he returned to the independent circuit.

Earlier this year, Bennett returned to Impact Wrestling and, as of October, he is a free agent. Since the news broke, there have been several rumors that both AEW and WWE are interested in signing the former ROH Tag Team champion.

Following these rumors, Mike Bennett tweeted out a cryptic message teasing his next venture in the world of pro wrestling. He wrote:

"Trust your journey."

You can check out his tweet below:

Fans predict if Mike Bennett will join AEW or Triple H-led WWE

Seeing Mike's tweet, fans began to predict which promotion he would sign with.

People suggested that the two-time 24/7 Champion should sign with WWE once again, especially given the fact that Triple H has taken creative control. You can check out some of the tweets below.

The wrestling world also had his back and mentioned that they believe in him and will support the former WWE Superstar wherever he ends up going.

Mike's wife Maria Kanellis also shared a picture with her, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven. The picture suggested that the trio would stick together no matter where they went and also teased them signing with AEW by mentioning their faction name from Ring of Honor.

"The OGK, but you can call us THE Kingdom. @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven" Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Check out Maria's tweet below:

It is rumored that the faction will soon be back on television screens. Will they return to Triple H or the Tony Khan-led promotion? Only time will tell.

Where do you think The Kingdom will sign? Let us know in the comments section below.

