AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV to air in select movie theatres this weekend

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door inching closer to the fleeting moment, AEW has made yet another exciting announcement for the fans.

Live from the United Center in Chicago, IL, Forbidden Door can be enjoyed in select theatres across North America. The highly-anticipated pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the press release below:

"Joe Hand Promotions is making "FORBIDDEN DOOR" available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Emagine Entertainment, Marcus Theatres, and others."

The statement credited AEW for creating exciting events to bring new experiences to viewers, beyond just conventional pay-per-views or venues.

"Forbidden Door has the professional wrestling community buzzing", said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. "AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in venues like movie theatres to experience their events. We’re proud to partner with AEW and help them continue to grow their fan base and extend their brand across North America".

The show features several star-studded championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and long-overdue dream bouts.

