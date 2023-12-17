Forgotten AEW star returns after 5-time champion turned heel to join The House of Black on Collision

A top AEW star has made her return after being sidelined from in-ring action for over a year. She arrived after a popular performer turned heel and seemingly joined the House of Black. The name in question is Thunder Rosa.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was a part of the Spanish commentary team for tonight's episode of Collision. On the show, Abadon competed against Jazmin Allure in singles competition, making short work of her opponent.

Following the bout, Julia Hart appeared and placed her title before Abadon. This led to a brawl breaking out between the two. Skye Blue then arrived, and it seemed like the five-time champion was there to confront Hart. To the surprise of many, she blindsided Abadon, seemingly confirming her heel turn.

The two-on-one assault on Abadon prompted a response from Thunder Rosa. She hopped over the barricade to make the save for the face-painted babyface star.

After taking out the heel duo, Thunder Rosa and Abadon shook hands, acknowledging each other. This was the first time Rosa engaged in a physical confrontation since being hurt last August.

There are several unanswered questions after tonight, as many fans may be wondering whether Skye Blue is officially a part of House of Black. Meanwhile, others want to learn what's next for Rosa in AEW.

