Forgotten ex-WWE star surprisingly returns to AEW after 322 days

A former WWE NXT star made his return to AEW TV after nearly a year this week on Dynamite. The talent's lengthy absence led many fans to forget he was still signed to the Jacksonville-based company.
Nick Comoroto is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT. On the black-and-silver brand, he performed under the name Nick Ogarelli from 2019 to 2020. Following his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut, Comoroto made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 and is still signed to the organization.
After losing a squash match to Daniel Garcia on the June 12, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Comoroto had been absent from AEW TV. However, he wrestled a few matches on ROH before being injured.
On this week's Dynamite, Nick Comoroto finally made his AEW TV return. The 34-year-old, alongside Rhett Titus and Myles Hawkins, squared off against the World Trios Champions, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.
Nick Comoroto had a chance to showcase his skills in the match with some chops and impactful strikes. However, he and his teammates suffered a defeat against Joe, Hobbs, and Shibata in a little over three minutes.
A former WWE star challenged AEW World Champion to a steel cage match
After Samoa Joe and his teammates secured the victory in their trios match on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, alongside Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, executed an ambush on the World Trios Champions.
Joe, Hobbs, and Shibata managed to fend off the Death Riders. It was already announced that Samoa Joe will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14. This week, the former WWE star challenged Moxley to a steel cage match for the World Title.
It will be interesting to see if Samoa Joe manages to dethrone Jon Moxley before Double or Nothing 2025.