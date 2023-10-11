Forgotten star quietly leaves AEW - Reports

A star has departed AEW following what seemed to be a one-year contract with the promotion. This star in question was Zack Clayton.

The Reality has been competing in the promotion for some time now, first making an appearance in 2020. He was present when Mike Tyson visited All Elite Wrestling that same year.

In August 2022, he started competing and touring full-time for All Elite Wrestling. In October, he announced that he was under a contract with the promotion. Before his contract ended, he was last seen competing under Ring of Honor, with his last match being against Dalton Castle two and a half months ago.

WrestleZone confirmed earlier today that Clayton was indeed not with the promotion anymore. Information regarding the specifics of his departure has not yet been disclosed. Signs point to him simply signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, which has now run it's course.

Now that he isn't with the promotion anymore, Clayton may look to explore his options for other promotions, and he may get opportunities elsewhere, considering that he has been a part of AEW and ROH, adding to his resumé.

