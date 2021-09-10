"Formed a bond for life" - Adam Cole sends a heartfelt message to top stars 

AEW star Adam Cole recently sent out a heartfelt message to top WWE stars Xavier Woods and Cesaro, as well as former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze.

Despite no longer being under WWE's umbrella, Cole has some good friends in the company with whom he shares an incredibly close bond.

Tyler Breeze recently shared a picture of himself with Cole, Cesaso, and Xavier Woods. Hours later, Cole sent out a tweet in which he tagged Woods, Breeze and Cesaro, and stated that he had formed a bond for life with the three.

"I love, and will always love, #DaParty. Thank you to EVERYONE….we have formed a bond for life. Not just with ourselves, but with you all," tweeted Adam Cole.

I love, and will always love, #DaParty



Thank you to EVERYONE….we have formed a bond for life. Not just with ourselves, but with you all. 🎮@AustinCreedWins @MmmGorgeous @WWECesaro — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 10, 2021

Adam Cole was a mainstay on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. Cesaro and Tyler Breeze also appeared quite often with Cole and Woods during live streams, where the four played a host of games together.

However, now that Adam Cole is no longer with WWE, it remains to be seen if he will feature in Woods' videos and streams going forward.

Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut for AEW next week

Adam Cole, who debuted for AEW at All Out 2021, will square off against "Elite Hunter" Frankie Kazarian on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The match will mark Cole's in-ring debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

#TheElite is complete now that @AdamColePro is in #AEW, and last night we found out Cole makes his AEW in-ring debut next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in Newark, NJ at the @PruCenter against #TheEliteHunter @FrankieKazarian! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3wWPaMZB9e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Cole is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the business today, and he's sure to steal the show when he makes his in-ring debut. Cole is the clear-cut favorite to win and build momentum ahead of a potential rivalry against Christian Cage and Jungle Boy.

Do you want Adam Cole to continue appearing on UpUpDownDown? Do you think he will have it easy against Kazarian on next week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

