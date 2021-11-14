"I'm gonna kick his a** too" – Former 3-time WWE United States Champion sends a message to Jon Moxley while he is in an alcohol treatment program

AEW star Miro was in a conversation with Metro and spoke about Jon Moxley.

Miro admitted that AEW Full Gear will be an incredible pay-per-view, but the former TNT Champion also reflected on Moxley's absence from the show.

During the interview, Miro said that Full Gear is a special pay-per-view and is quite stacked and unpredictable. Miro briefly spoke on how Jon Moxley's absence has opened up a door for him to step in and face Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament:

"This pay-per-view is just special. It’s stacked, it’s unpredictable, there’s so much on the line. There’s so much happening – with Mox being out, I come in, there’s a lot of things people didn’t see happening."

Miro personally has high hopes for AEW Full Gear and thinks it has the potential to be the best pay-per-view of the past decade. The former WWE Star will miss Mox nonetheless:

"I think, personally, this could maybe be the best pay-per-view in the past decade. It’s just that stacked. The only thing I’m gonna miss is Mox."

Miro is rooting for Jon Moxley

Just like the entire wrestling industry, Miro is also rooting for Jon Moxley, who recently entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement a few days ago.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

Miro himself is praying for Jon Moxley's fast recovery. The former TNT Champion mentioned that once Moxley returns to the squared circle, Miro will beat him too:

"He’ll be OK, I just pray for his fast recovery because that is the most important thing, of course. Once he comes back, I’m gonna kick his a** too – so he’ll be alright."

Jon Moxley was set to compete against Orange Cassidy in the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. However, his withdrawal allowed Miro to step in, and the former TNT World Champion will face Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear.

