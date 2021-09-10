"Perfect"- Former 4-time champion in WWE has his say on Matt Cardona death match

Matt Cardona stepped into unfamiliar waters when he took on Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming for the GCW World Championship. Four-time WWE 24/7 champion EC3 believes the match was perfect.

Former TNA world heavyweight champion EC3 spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats and praised Cardona for stepping out of WWE and progressing as a performer. EC3 mentioned that he himself had a role in a few ideas.

"The narrator and I were watching it very closely, a very large majority of our feelings were 'perfect, it worked'. He went on and did something different and then the fact that he literally borrowed the interrupting the podcast that I did to him and that's fine too because you know it was a great idea. Seeing that play out and maybe it was a small minority of fans at the time were like seeing, they saw this progression through this into that and that's very rewarding so like I said, when you make it for yourself having just some people tied to it, it feels good but I like how you use the word multiverse because the end game of this is you know, we want the Marvel universe in wrestling," EC3 said.

Matt Cardona's reign as GCW world champion lasted less than two months

Jon Moxley appears as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and is the new GCW Champion pic.twitter.com/zeIhOxQqMg — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 5, 2021

Cardona won his first-ever world title in any promotion after defeating death match legend Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming. The match tested the former WWE United States champion to the limit, but Cardona walked out as champion.

His reign didn't last long and, in his first title defense at GCW The Art of War Games, former AEW and WWE world champion Jon Moxley dethroned Cardona in mere seconds to win the GCW World Championship.

Cardona has done very well for himself since his WWE run, showing up in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and a host of other independent promotions.

