Former AEW Champion accuses The Rock of copying him

A top AEW star recently took to Twitter to fire shots at The Rock and accuse the veteran of copying him. The person in question is MJF, who has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since dropping the AEW World Championship at Worlds End 2023.

The Brahma Bull has been the biggest highlight of WWE's programming since his inclusion in The Bloodline. The Final Boss' feud with Cody Rhodes has made for riveting television over the last few weeks. In the last two episodes of WWE RAW, The Rock was seen whipping Cody with a belt.

This reminded many fans of a segment from AEW Dynamite in 2020 when MJF whipped The American Nightmare with a belt ten times. The Salt of the Earth has now broken his silence and fired shots at the WWE legend. MJF confessed that he was a fan of the Hollywood megastar but urged the latter not to copy him.

Check out his tweet below:

"First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey," wrote MJF.

Expand Tweet

The Rock would be in action at WrestleMania 40

The Final Boss is gearing up to team up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40's Night 1. If The Rock and Reigns were to emerge victorious at the show, it would make the latter's title defense against Cody on Night 2 a Bloodline Rules match.

Expand Tweet

Going by how The Brahma Bull has left no stone unturned in brutalizing and torturing The American Nightmare, it's safe to say he would go to any lengths to ensure he and Roman Reigns win at WrestleMania 40. Whatever the case, the Hollywood megastar is sure to bring his A-game when he steps inside the ring on Saturday.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you see MJF showing up in WWE anytime soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion