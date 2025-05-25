Former AEW champion admits he hates MJF

A former AEW TNT Champion recently disclosed that he hates MJF. The talent also recalled his matches with The Devil.

Ad

Three-time AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is seemingly not fond of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Guevara and MJF have shared the ring a number of times in All Elite Wrestling since 2019. The two locked horns for the All Elite Wrestling World Title in 2023, but they haven't squared off since the championship contest.

Nevertheless, Sammy Guevara confronted Friedman on Dynamite last Wednesday as he will be teaming up with Dustin Rhodes against The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing 2025. The Salt of the Earth recently became an official member of the Syndicate, so Guevara might have to deal with him again.

Ad

Trending

During his recent appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Sammy Guevara was asked to give his honest thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Spanish God recalled his battles with The Salt of the Earth over the years, admitting that he hated him.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

“Oh my God. Get out of here with this question. I thought I was done with this guy years ago, right? When we were facing for the world title. I didn’t win the match, but at least I got to get out of dealing with him. And now here we are again. Man, me and him have gone to battles for years. He’s also an OG. I hate him." [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

AEW star claims MJF will never beat him again

In their first singles match, AEW star Sammy Guevara failed to get the win over MJF in 2021. Guevara also came up short against Friedman in a four-way match in 2023. Nonetheless, The Spanish God is confident that the former World Champion will never beat him again.

Speaking on the Close Up, Guevara swore on his "daughter's life" that The Salt of the Earth would not beat him again.

Ad

"And another thing I’ll say about Max: you will never, ever beat me again. Ever. I swear on my life, on my daughter’s life—it’s not going to happen. So, be ready for when that day comes.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see when Sammy Guevara and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will cross paths in the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More