Former AEW champion comments on the possibility of Ronda Rousey joining Tony Khan’s promotion

Ronda Rousey recently made an appearance for Ring of Honor, once more teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir in tag team action. A certain former AEW World Champion has reacted to the possibility of her heading to the promotion. The name in question is Thunder Rosa.

For weeks now, it has been speculated that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could make her way to AEW after being spotted competing in the independent circuit. She has teamed up with Shafir in all those instances. Rousey, making her way to ROH, was one step away from the Jacksonville-based promotion. But as of now, she was only on a "handshake deal" with Tony Khan for that certain episode.

While on the Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa talked about the possibility of Ronda Rousey heading to AEW and what that would mean for the women's division. She talked about how this would bring something positive and would definitely help business-wise.

“It’s a great addition to the women’s division…Anybody that’s signed to AEW, bring something positive to the locker room and bring something better to the locker room. For me, that’s a bottom line. Business-wise, yeah, we want them to sell tickets and bring the buzz," said Rosa.

She also mentioned that due to her experience in combat sports and professional wrestling, she'll definitely be someone she's comfortable working with.

“In terms of having a co-worker that you feel comfortable working with, it’s definitely bringing that positiveness to the locker room.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan reacts to Ronda Rousey's ROH debut

Last Friday, during the tapings for Collision, Rampage, and ROH Honor Club, many were shocked as Ronda Rousey made her debut in Ring of Honor to team up with her friend Marina Shafir.

The show was set to feature Athena and her "minion" Billie Starkz, taking on Marina Shafir and a partner of her choice. This ended up being the former WWE Women's Champion.

On Twitter, Tony Khan was live tweeting while the ROH Honor Club was ongoing. He had a simple message to say about the moment.

"Justified "Holy s**t!" chants for @ringofhonor with ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG + her minion @BillieStarkz vs @MarinaShafir + her handpicked partner!"

Expand Tweet

With Tony Khan being open to having Ronda Rousey on his shows once more, it will be interesting to see if this could point to an AEW debut in the near future and leading up to signing with the promotion.

Would you want to see Ronda Rousey in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.