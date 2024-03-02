Former AEW champion finally returns on Rampage

A former AEW Women's Champion has made her in-ring return tonight for the first time in two months. This turned out to be a successful comeback as Riho won her match.

She was the inaugural AEW Women's Champion, having won this title during the first televised episode of Dynamite. However, upon dropping the title months later to Nyla Rose, she has never held it again.

The Japanese star was last seen at Worlds End in December when she challenged Toni Storm for her world title. She was unsuccessful and has not been seen on the promotion since then as she returned to Japan to compete in the independent circuit.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, she faced "AfroPunk" Trish Adora in singles action. It was a contrast of styles as Adora took advantage of her height and strength advantage.

This wasn't an issue for Riho as she had her agility and elusiveness on her side.

She was able to outmaneuver her opponent tonight before eventually setting them up for a double running knee hit to secure the victory.

Now, it remains to be seen whether this means she'll be back for more active competition and whether she'll begin a run to earn a title shot again.

