Former AEW champion hopes to be at All In 2024 after climbing Mount Everest

A former AEW champion is currently out of action since he is preparing to climb Mount Everest soon. Darby Allin recently mentioned that he wishes to return to television in time for next year's All In pay-per-view.

Allin is a multi-time TNT Champion and is considered one of the pillars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has found significant success in singles and tag team action alongside his mentor, Sting. The 30-year-old star is currently off TV, preparing to climb Mount Everest, which has been one of his dreams.

He was last seen inside the squared circle at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Sting and Adam Copeland to defeat The Patriarchy in a trios match.

Amid widespread speculation about his return timeframe, Allin took to Twitter to send a message to his fans. He expressed his desire to return to a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England, at AEW All In 2024. He also sarcastically urged his followers to attend the high-profile pay-per-view.

"What would be cool is if I survived Mount Everest and came back to a packed stadium at Wembley…… And if I die my ghost will haunt all the UK fans that didn’t get a ticket 👻👻," wrote Allin.

Expand Tweet

When is the AEW star going to climb Mount Everest?

In an interview with Steve Migs a few months ago, Darby Allin discussed his training process and when he was planning to climb Mount Everest.

"I go to Switzerland in October, train there. I am going to China in November. I go to New Zealand in February, and the actual Mount Everest is April. I've never climbed any mountains before. I wanted to go [from] zero to 100. I wanted to show that the mind, the will to do something, is strong enough to where you don't have to train for anything. They're [climbing company he's working with] like, 'Come on.' I agreed to get the proper training. The actual climb is in April, and it's two months to climb it." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Allin will be climbing Mount Everest in April next year. Hence, he will be away from AEW TV for a significant period.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here