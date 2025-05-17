Former AEW champion puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice: "She's going to remember me"

A major AEW star recently spoke up about Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) and has put her on notice. When the two get to share the ring, she looks to hand Mercedes her first loss.
Jamie Hayter is set to take on the CEO at AEW Double or Nothing as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final. The winner will earn a women's world title shot at All In: Texas in July. With the way things look now, this will be a match against 'Timeless' Toni Storm.
While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Hayter mentioned how, with her being this close to a world title shot, after a while, the stakes were higher for her. She also has a chance to make history as the first woman to pin Mercedes Moné.
“The stakes are even higher for me because I’d been gone for so long,” said Hayter. “And look what I can do–I can be the one to give Mercedes her first loss in AEW. If I do that, I wrestle Toni Storm for the title at All In. Wrestling Mercedes is a very big opportunity. She is fantastic in the ring–you can’t say otherwise. And I love to wrestle. Every time I go in the ring, I’m there to prove myself. And that’s what I’m going to do against Mercedes."
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
She continued by saying that while this might just be another belt for Mercedes, this was her ultimate goal.
"When I’m done with Mercedes Moné, she’s going to remember me. For Mercedes, it’s just another belt she’s chasing. For me, it’s everything,” said Hayter. [H/T Undisputed]
Jamie Hayter speaks about the injuries that led to her AEW hiatus
The 30-year-old was away from the ring for more than a year due to injury, and she recently opened up about the difficulties she faced.
During the same interview, she talked about how she dealt with a herniated disk. She mentioned how she could only sit on her stomach most of the time, and it was an experience she wouldn't wish on her worst enemy.
"It was an incredibly difficult time,” said Hayter. "I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The only thing I could do for long periods of time was sit on my stomach."
Now Jamie Hayter has bounced back and is one step away from challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship. This match at Double or Nothing could be one for the ages.