  Former AEW champion puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice: "She's going to remember me"

Former AEW champion puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice: "She's going to remember me"

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 17, 2025 02:21 GMT
Mercedes Moné is the current TBS Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]
Mercedes Moné is the current TBS Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

A major AEW star recently spoke up about Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) and has put her on notice. When the two get to share the ring, she looks to hand Mercedes her first loss.

Jamie Hayter is set to take on the CEO at AEW Double or Nothing as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final. The winner will earn a women's world title shot at All In: Texas in July. With the way things look now, this will be a match against 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Hayter mentioned how, with her being this close to a world title shot, after a while, the stakes were higher for her. She also has a chance to make history as the first woman to pin Mercedes Moné.

“The stakes are even higher for me because I’d been gone for so long,” said Hayter. “And look what I can do–I can be the one to give Mercedes her first loss in AEW. If I do that, I wrestle Toni Storm for the title at All In. Wrestling Mercedes is a very big opportunity. She is fantastic in the ring–you can’t say otherwise. And I love to wrestle. Every time I go in the ring, I’m there to prove myself. And that’s what I’m going to do against Mercedes."

She continued by saying that while this might just be another belt for Mercedes, this was her ultimate goal.

"When I’m done with Mercedes Moné, she’s going to remember me. For Mercedes, it’s just another belt she’s chasing. For me, it’s everything,” said Hayter. [H/T Undisputed]

Jamie Hayter speaks about the injuries that led to her AEW hiatus

The 30-year-old was away from the ring for more than a year due to injury, and she recently opened up about the difficulties she faced.

During the same interview, she talked about how she dealt with a herniated disk. She mentioned how she could only sit on her stomach most of the time, and it was an experience she wouldn't wish on her worst enemy.

"It was an incredibly difficult time,” said Hayter. "I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The only thing I could do for long periods of time was sit on my stomach."

Now Jamie Hayter has bounced back and is one step away from challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship. This match at Double or Nothing could be one for the ages.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Debottam Saha
