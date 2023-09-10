Former AEW champion returns after 104 days, makes major statement on Collision

Former AEW women's champion made her triumphant return on the Saturday show, Collision, as she shut down all rumors regarding her potentially leaving the company.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, fans were in for a treat, as they witnessed arguably the most anticipated return of this year. On the show, the TBS women's champion, Kris Statlander came out to defend her title, in an open challenge answere by a rookie competitor, Robin Renegade, in the state of Ohio.

Statlander managed to retain the TBS title in the end, but she was attacked by Renegade and her partner. However, the former longest-reigning TBS champion, Jade Cargill, made her return to a thunderous reaction from the crowd, as she made her way to the squared circle after months of absence.

Cargill took out both Robin Renegade and her friend, as soon as she entered the ring. Furthermore, she also had a brief confrontation with her former rival, Kris Statlander, before dropping her down with a 'Jaded' as well.

Meanwhile, it seems the former TBS champion wants her revenge from Statlander, who ended her historic reign, and also regaining her title in the process. Only time can tell what AEW has in store for Cargill amid her exciting return tonight.