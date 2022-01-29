"I'm taking a rest" - Former AEW Women's Champion Riho gives injury update

Former AEW Women's Champion Riho has given an update via her social media accounts regarding her recent absence from television.

The Joshi icon was last seen in action in the main event of AEW's "Battle of the Belts" event on January 7, 2022, where she was unable to regain her championship from current champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Since then, she has been away, leading many fans to wonder about the inaugural women's champion's status. Now, thanks to her latest tweet, it's been revealed that the former champion is rehabbing an injury.

Check out the tweet below:

The photo shows the Joshi performer with her arm in a sling, signaling that the injury might keep her out for several weeks. There has yet to be any word on the length of time she will be out of action, but her fans will be hoping she makes a speedy recovery and gets back on the road to gold as soon as possible.

Riho was the last challenger to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It seemed the first women's champion in AEW history had found the secret formula for beating current champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. However, the latter started her 2022 off with another successful title defense.

Since then, she has firmly established herself at the top of the women's division and proved just how good she is to the audience.

At the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite, Baker was presented with several awards and achievements, including three PWI year-end awards, the "Female Wrestler of the Year" award from Inside the Ropes magazine, and two magazine covers that featured her as the cover star.

Also Read Article Continues below

Baker's reign at the top doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon, and with Riho on the shelf for several weeks, that's one less thing for The Doctor to worry about.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Angana Roy