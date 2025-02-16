Former AEW champion's blockbuster return officially announced

A former AEW International Champion is set for a blockbuster in-ring return after more than a month, as announced on Grand Slam 2025. The star will return to the squared circle for an important match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The former champion is Orange Cassidy, who was last seen on the January 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, where he was defeated and taken out by Hangman Page. The Freshly Squeezed is ready to go after the International title once more.

The 40-year-old star is set to face Roderick Strong in the International Championship series, as the winner will compete against the current champ, Konosuke Takeshita, on February 26. Furthermore, the title holder after next week's Dynamite will eventually take on Kenny Omega at the Revolution pay-per-view, with the championship on the line.

The announcement was made during the Grand Slam Australia event. Moreover, Kenny Omega pinned the reigning International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, giving Kenny a shot at the title that will take effect at AEW Revolution 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Orange Cassidy can capture the International title for the third time and go on to defend it against Omega at Revolution on March 9.

