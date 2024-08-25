Former AEW champion's return subtly teased just 24 hours before All In 

Tonight on the Collision before All In, it seems that the promotion has teased the return of a certain top AEW star. This could be at tomorrow's pay-per-view. This would be Jay White.

The Switchblade has not been out of action for one and a half months. He was last seen on July 6 as a participant at the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament but fell short after losing to Hangman Adam Page.

Christian Cage was the man who cost him the match and was said to have injured him during the contest. This was the explanation for the former Unified World Trios Champion's absence from the promotion. Reports regarding his status have come in, and he is set for an imminent return to TV. No specific timeline for this was disclosed.

Tonight, on AEW Collision, a video package was shown regarding the situation for the AEW World Trios title. This featured members of The Bang Bang Gang as they are part of the ladder match at All In pay-per-view with the titles on the line. Jay White was briefly shown during the video, possibly a hint at him being a factor despite not being in the match.

This may not be the only possible match White could return in, as during the pay-per-view, the Casino Gauntlet match will make its return, and most of its competitors are unannounced.

