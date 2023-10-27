Former AEW champion sends warm wishes to CM Punk on his birthday

A former AEW champion recently took to Instagram to wish CM Punk a happy birthday.

The star in question is none other than former AEW Trios World Champion and member of The House of Black, Brody King. Before his firing from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk and some other talents, including The House of Black, were mainly featured on Collision, which explains their great relationship with the former WWE Champion.

In his Instagram story, Brody King wished The Straight Edge Superstar a happy birthday and posted a picture of them together:

Brody King was among the talents working on Collision during CM Punk's time with the company

CM Punk was released from All Elite Wrestling after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. The Best in the World is yet to sign with another promotion; however, according to some reports, Punk could show up at WWE Survivor Series in November 2023.

Billy Corgan praises former AEW star CM Punk and speaks about his desire to sign him to NWA

CM Punk has been away from pro wrestling since his release from All Elite Wrestling, but many promotions have spoken about possibly getting the Best in the World in their company, including NWA owner Billy Corgan.

In a recent interview with Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Billy Corgan stated that he would love to have Punk in his promotion:

"Many, many people behind the scenes have asked me: should we make a play for Punk? The answer in terms of reaching out: no. Because I respect him a lot, he deserves top money, he's a top star. The NWA would go hand-over-fist to have Phil walk through the door and be a part of the NWA, even for a pay-per-view." [02:14 onward]

