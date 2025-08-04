  • home icon
  Former AEW champion shares a heartwarming interaction with a fan

Former AEW champion shares a heartwarming interaction with a fan

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:34 GMT
AEW fans
All Elite fans [Image credit: allelitewrestling.com]

Recently, a former AEW champion had a heartwarming encounter with one of his lifelong fans. While such meetings are common for professional wrestlers, some stand out as truly special. Wrestling legend Sting met one of his biggest fans and later shared the memorable interaction on his social media.

The Icon Sting has had an illustrious career in the world of professional wrestling. He has been a true legend due to his unique persona and the face paint. Over the generations, the WWE Hall of Famer has inspired countless people of all ages, turning many into lifelong, die-hard fans.

Recently, he met one such fan at the OG Collectibles Meet & Greet, who was a childhood fan of the former WCW World Champion. The young man proudly showcased his Sting collection, which made the former AEW World Tag Team Champion visibly emotional. Sting responded with a warm hug and later shared the touching moment on his Instagram story.

Check out the Instagram reel below:

Sting revealed the original plans for his retirement in AEW

Sting retired from the world of professional wrestling in 2024 at the Revolution pay-per-view. It was a heartfelt farewell that resonated deeply with fans of all ages. However, recently, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the original plans for his retirement from wrestling.

Speaking on the Major Figure Podcast, Sting revealed that initially, he wanted to wrestle as "Old Man Sting." However, due to some creative directions, he decided to bid adieu to the wrestling world with his AEW persona.

"I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting, I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right, one more match. I’m 66 now, enough is enough," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Check out the full interview below:

'Old Man Sting' is his current look with natural gray hair and beard. The legend has maintained the same look in his recent appearances. Moreover, the 66-year-old addressed fans who have been urging him to wrestle one more time, firmly stating that enough is enough.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
