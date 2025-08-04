Former AEW champion shares a heartwarming interaction with a fan

Recently, a former AEW champion had a heartwarming encounter with one of his lifelong fans. While such meetings are common for professional wrestlers, some stand out as truly special. Wrestling legend Sting met one of his biggest fans and later shared the memorable interaction on his social media.The Icon Sting has had an illustrious career in the world of professional wrestling. He has been a true legend due to his unique persona and the face paint. Over the generations, the WWE Hall of Famer has inspired countless people of all ages, turning many into lifelong, die-hard fans.Recently, he met one such fan at the OG Collectibles Meet &amp; Greet, who was a childhood fan of the former WCW World Champion. The young man proudly showcased his Sting collection, which made the former AEW World Tag Team Champion visibly emotional. Sting responded with a warm hug and later shared the touching moment on his Instagram story.Check out the Instagram reel below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSting revealed the original plans for his retirement in AEWSting retired from the world of professional wrestling in 2024 at the Revolution pay-per-view. It was a heartfelt farewell that resonated deeply with fans of all ages. However, recently, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the original plans for his retirement from wrestling.Speaking on the Major Figure Podcast, Sting revealed that initially, he wanted to wrestle as &quot;Old Man Sting.&quot; However, due to some creative directions, he decided to bid adieu to the wrestling world with his AEW persona.&quot;I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting, I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right, one more match. I’m 66 now, enough is enough,&quot; he said. [H/T: SEScoops]Check out the full interview below:'Old Man Sting' is his current look with natural gray hair and beard. The legend has maintained the same look in his recent appearances. Moreover, the 66-year-old addressed fans who have been urging him to wrestle one more time, firmly stating that enough is enough.