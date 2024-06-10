Former AEW champion takes a dig at WWE legend Shawn Michaels

An AEW star took a shot at Shawn Michaels recently while responding to a fan on social media. The star being discussed is Max Caster. Shawn is currently working as the Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE's NXT.

The Heartbreak Kid is arguably one of the greatest stars ever to step foot in the squared circle. His charisma and top-notch matches are certified as some of the best of all time. Despite gaining huge success early in his career, he was involved in many controversies. Back in his youth, he was featured in a non-PG magazine called Playgirl.

Max Caster is currently signed to AEW and is known for his often controversial takes. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. He recently took social media by storm after stating that he has the best Elbow Drop in the wrestling business. Many enraged fans disagreed with him and one of the fans claimed that Michaels was better than him.

The Platinum star then took to Twitter and took a shot at the WWE legend, saying he didn't read Playgirl magazine.

Ric Flair believes Shawn Michaels is among 'greatest wrestlers of all time'

Ric Flair, a former WWE Superstar, is currently signed to AEW. He was one of the record-breaking champions while in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Nature Boy named Ricky Steamboat and Shawn Michaels as the 'two greatest wrestlers of all time.'

"[Ricky Steamboat] is one of the two greatest wrestlers of all time. The other one being Shawn Michaels - not just opponents. The difference between Steamboat and Shawn is that Ricky never worked heel because Ricky doesn't have it in him to be a heel. Shawn is a great babyface, but Shawn can be a prick as well. He has grown out of that era, but Shawn Michaels was a hell of a heel. In terms of in-ring performance, I can't think of anybody better than Ricky Steamboat," Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Caster gets in trouble for his comment seemingly targeting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

