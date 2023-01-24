Former AEW name reacts to The Undertaker confronting SmackDown Star on WWE RAW XXX 

The Undertaker celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW by reviving his American Bad*ss character. Former AEW star Big Swole expressed her enthusiasm for the return of the iconic character.

In the 2000s, WWE Hall of Famer made significant changes to his wrestling persona, ditching the "Deadman" persona and adopting the "American Bad*ss" persona, which was closer to his real-life self.

On the January 23 episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight was promoting the upcoming Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble but was interrupted by The Deadman, who appeared in his American Bad*ss persona.

The audience erupted in cheers as The Undertaker returned to the ring with his American Bad*ss persona, riding in on his iconic motorcycle and striking a pose that symbolizes his character.

Former AEW star Big Swole reacted to the return of WWE legend on the 30th anniversary by bringing back his old gimmick.

"And the Undertaker there…somebody finna go one on one!!" Swole tweeted.

The Deadman was in the middle of reviving his American Bad*ss character when LA Knight interrupted and trash-talked him. Bray Wyatt then came out when Taker almost performed a Chokeslam on Knight. The Phenom handed Knight over to Wyatt, who hit him with Sister Abigail.

At the end of the segment, Taker had a brief exchange with Wyatt, where he whispered something to him before exiting the ring.

What are your thoughts on Taker bringing back his old gimmick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments sections below.

