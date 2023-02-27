Former AEW performer confirms signing with rival promotion

One of the independent scene's best and brightest, who has made a number of appearances for AEW, has announced that they have signed a full-time deal with a rival promotion.

22-year veteran Rickey Shane Page competed in AEW as RSP in 2021 and 2022, going up against some of the biggest names on the roster, including Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin.

Rather than choosing to continue working for All Elite Wrestling, he has decided to sign a full-time deal with Major League Wrestling, a promotion that is home to the likes of former ROH World Champion Davey Richards, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore and recent AEW debutant Willie Mack.

RSP リッキー・シェーン・ペイジ @RickeyShanePage

3 goals.

1. Win a championship

2. Action figure

"Thanks everyone. Signing my first contract is a HUGE deal for me. I'm ready to get to work. Thank you @MLW 3 goals. 1. Win a championship 2. Action figure 3. Make everyone regret they slept on me. Im going to get a**es in seats and eyeballs on MLW. Lets go. 22 YEARS!" tweeted @RickeyShanePage

At 38 years old, RSP might not be a spring chicken anymore, but the only way is up for one of hardcore wrestling's most prestigious wrestlers in the near future.

Rickey Shane Page was once defeated by AEW star MJF for a World Championship

As a two-decade veteran of the independent circuit, it's no surprise that Rickey Shane Page encountered his fair share of big names before they made it to the big time. But did you know current AEW World Champion MJF defeated RSP for a world championship?

That's right, Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated RSP at the "Best of the Best" event for Combat Zone Wrestling in 2018 to become the CZW World Championship, making MJF a double champion as he was the reigning CZW Wired Champion at the time.

MJF was stripped of the Wired Championship immediately due to throwing the belt down after beating RSP and was later stripped of the CZW World Championship after a 239-day reign due to injury. Friedman's appearance at 2018's All-In event fell during this reign, meaning the first time he was seen by a large number of people was as the CZW World Champion.

