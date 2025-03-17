Former AEW performer's blockbuster appearance confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 12:26 GMT
WWE AEW
WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas (Image source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A former AEW performer is set for a major appearance at a big event alongside a WWE veteran during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. The star will compete in a high-profile match.

Maki Itoh performed in All Elite Wrestling several times in 2021, 2022, and 2023. She featured on shows such as Rampage, Dynamite, Dark, and the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view.

Amid her lengthy absence from AEW, Maki Itoh is set for a big appearance at WrestleCon's Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on April 17 during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Itoh is slated to wrestle six-time WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James.

After wrestling her last match for the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, James competed in TNA. She is currently active on the independent wrestling scene and has been mentoring many up-and-coming talents.

On its official X/Twitter handle, WrestleCon handle recently announced Itoh vs. James for its upcoming event on April 17. You can view the statement below.

"It's finally happening.... Maki Itoh vs. Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow."
Former AEW performer Maki Itoh says she would not accept a potential WWE offer

In 2022, Maki Itoh was asked whether she would be open to an offer from World Wrestling Entertainment. Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo., Itoh made it clear that she would not accept a potential contract from the Stamford-based promotion and that she would continue to work for the Tony Khan-led company.

"No, nothing. The reason she became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even if WWE gives her a cheeky offer from nowhere, she would not accept it and she would stay right beside AEW all the way," Itoh said via her translator.

youtube-cover
Maki Itoh also expressed her desire to be a member of the AEW roster in 2023. Only time will tell whether she will officially sign with All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think about Itoh potentially becoming a full-time wrestler in All Elite Wrestling? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
