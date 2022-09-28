"I don't know how contracts work myself" - 2-time champion rubbishes rumors of him trying to recruit top AEW stars for WWE under Triple H's regime

Former AEW star Bobby Fish has finally broken his silence over whether or not he tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to re-join WWE.

Fish was quietly let go from his AEW contract in late August. He has since made it known that he would love to work for WWE again now that Triple H is in charge. After his exit, rumors began circulating that Fish allegedly tried to get Cole and O'Reilly to leave AEW and reform the Undisputed Era in WWE.

After numerous claims and reports, Bobby Fish took to his Undisputed podcast to address the situation. He clarified that he never tried to get anyone to leave All Elite Wrestling and join WWE.

"Guess what boys, after over 25 years in the wrestling business, I don't know how contracts work myself. What was most troublesome and amusing at the same time was how many outlets picked up on (...) if there's anybody who knows that it's totally fabricated information, it would be me, Adam [Cole], Kyle [O'Reilly], Hunter [Triple H], the people that they're talking about, who didn't do any of the things. None of it is real."

Fish also commented on the publications that put the rumors out in the public eye:

"The fact or fiction line doesn't matter and the whole thing is absurd. I appreciate the fact that AEW did what they did. It is no favor to me, it's just the truth. There is no favor needed, let's just all tell the truth." (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Fish on Jim Cornette's comments about the rumors surrounding him

Bobby Fish also noted that he heard what wrestling veteran Jim Cornette had to say about the situation. The former WWE manager seemingly hurt Fish's feelings by believing the reports despite the two men having a good relationship.

"Even people like Jim Cornette picked it up and commented on it. Jim and I always had a great relationship. If I'm being honest, Jim hurt my feelings a little bit by believing some b******t about me so easily. It is what it is, but that's what sucks the most about it." (H/T Fightful)

Fish recently appeared in Impact Wrestling after he apparently wasn't contacted for a WWE return. The former NXT Tag Team Champion will be looking to make a huge statement with the upcoming Bound for Glory event on October 7.

It will be interesting to see if the former Undisputed Era member will eventually return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's creative vision.

