Former AEW star Bobby Fish discloses potential name as 'locker room leader'

AEW has been facing a lot of issues backstage recently, and one of the reasons could be because of not having a good locker room leader. Bobby Fish has named former WWE US Champion Samoa Joe as a potential leader.

The AEW locker room has not been the greatest of places for the past few weeks. There have been reports of multiple altercations backstage between the superstars. The infamous CM Punk vs. The Elite brawl all the way to the latest incident between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

On the latest episode of his Undisputed Era podcast, Bobby Fish spoke about who he believes would be a perfect leader in the AEW locker room. The former NXT Tag Team Champion spoke about how The Undertaker earned his fellow colleagues' respect and was the locker room leader.

"For me, the locker room leader is something earned. You don't just assume it. It's universally earned or else it's not a good thing... ou think about The Undertaker, I wasn't there so I can't speak firsthand. You hear about him being the locker room leader and that's because everybody respected it. Not just him, but that's the role he played," Bobby Fish said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fish mentioned that to become a leader, one needs to be appreciated and respected by the rest of the locker room and that is what truly makes a leader. According to the former NXT Tag Team Champion, Samoa Joe has all the potential to be that leader.

"That's really all that's required, the acknowledgment of your peers. Sometimes that person isn't seeking it, it gets bestowed on him. I wasn't in all of these locker rooms, but I could see a guy like Samoa Joe being a good locker room leader." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bobby Fish recently debuted on Impact Wrestling

The former NXT Tag Team Champion had a short stint in AEW and as of August 2022, was a free agent. Last month during Impact Wrestling's Victory Road event, Bobby Fish made his debut for the company.

Fish is also set to make his boxing debut on November 13th in Dubai against Boateng Prempeh.

Do you agree with Fish or do you have a different candidate to be the locker room leader? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes