"It's kind of lame" - Former AEW star breaks silence on Christian Cage namedropping him during Dynamite

Former AEW star Marko Stunt opened up about Christian Cage, namedropping him during a recent episode of Dynamite.

After losing the AEW Tag Team Championship to The Young Bucks at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite, Cage snapped and assaulted Jungle Boy in front of the young star's family. He addressed his actions a week later with a promo that some fans felt went a bit too far as the veteran poked fun at the upstart's dead father.

During the promo, Christian Cage was confronted by Luchasaurus. Before the latter could attack the Canadian, he said, "remember what happened to Marko," referencing the former Jurassic Express member. Stunt recently spoke about the angle in an interview with NBC Sports Boston.

"Let me put it this way, I was not aware. I was not aware that it was going to be said or anything or that when my name was going to be thrown out in any context because it hasn’t been since October and for them [AEW] to do it in that context I thought it’s kind of lame." (H/T SEScoops).

He further noted that, in reality, he isn't the biggest fan of his name being used. However, the reference makes sense to him as far as the storyline goes.

"I mean, it makes sense though in a way you know like I was and I was a part of that group before him and what he’s basically saying is he came in and got me fired. So in story sense, love it. In real life sense you know….it is what it is." (H/T SEScoops).

Christian Cage has managed to get Luchasaurus on his side

With Jungle Boy sitting on the shelf due to an injury, Luchasaurus might have to fly solo for the foreseeable future. However, Christian Cage seems to have gotten into the star's head and unleashed a dark side of the Jurassic Express member.

At the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite, Cage revealed that while he had requested a match, it wasn't for him. Luchasaurus then came out with a darker presentation and proceeded to make quick work of Serpentico in the ring.

After the bout, the 37-year-old chokeslammed Serpentico to the floor, with many fans wondering who could stop the monster with a veteran like Cage on his side.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

