"I did not think that he fit with the group at all" - Former AEW star blasts Christian Cage's inclusion in popular stable

Former AEW star Marko Stunt has criticized the inclusion of Christian Cage in the group he was once a member of, the Jurassic Express.

Stunt left AEW in 2021 after his contract was not renewed. He has since continued to ply his trade on the independent circuit in companies like GCW, as well as venturing into the world of music as a recording artist.

In his absence from AEW, his former partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, flanked by Cage, continued to rise through the tag team ranks in the company. They eventually won the Tag Team Championships on the January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Stunt spoke about Christian Cage's inclusion in the popular stable in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston. He said the former WWE star did not fit in the group all too well.

“I did not think that he fit with the group at all. I didn’t think he added any sort of dynamic. I think it would have been better to have him mentor, or really, what it was, was him mentoring Jack and that’s ultimately the whole goal with that.” (H/T SEScoops).

The former AEW star was also asked whether or not he felt Cage had taken his spot in the group, or if he felt replaced. Stunt responded by stating that he and Christian played two different roles within the Jurassic Express.

“I don’t think that he necessarily took my spot because we are two completely different roles for sure, I was more of a hype guy and he’s more of a leader,” said Marko Stunt. (H/T SEScoops).

What will Christian Cage have up his sleeve this week on AEW Dynamite?

Christian Cage has had a busy few weeks in AEW recently. Not only has he turned on Jungle Boy and broken up the Jurassic Express in the process, but he has also spoken ill of Jungle Boy's family, particularly his deceased father.

On top of all of that, he has managed to get into the head of Luchasaurus, and subsequently turned him into a terrifying monster with an all-new purpose. However, fans still don't know what that purpose is.

FITE @FiteTV TOMORROW NIGHT IS WEDNESDAY AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS







Moxley King

Thunderstorm Nyla/Shafir

Sky Wardlow

Butcher/Blade Kee/Swerve

Christian Cage/Luchasaurus



bit.ly/3nG6xkE



*select intl markets

Fans might get an explanation of sorts this week, as Cage and Luchasaurus are set to appear on Dynamite. On the previous episode of Dynamite, the former WWE star requested a match, which turned out to be for his new muscle, so only time will tell as to what is next in the saga of Christian Cage.

