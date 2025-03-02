Former AEW star confirmed for WWE show

It has been confirmed that a certain former AEW talent will appear at an upcoming WWE event. The reveal was made earlier tonight, as the star will appear among other up-and-coming talent.

Kylie Rae will appear on WWE Evolve, the company's newest brand. The show will serve as the promotion's main developmental program, as NXT is now being marketed as its third brand. The recently signed stars to the company's ID program will be the highlights of this new show.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber Countdown show, a teaser for Evolve was released, as its debut show will be this Wednesday on Tubi in the United States and YouTube for International fans. This video featured some words from some of those appearing on the show, including Kylie Rae.

Rae was previously affiliated with AEW and even competed at its inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019. She was in a tag team match alongside Nyla Rose as they took on Britt Baker and Awesome Kong. She also has history with the Stamford-based promotion, as she made a brief appearance at its Main Event show in 2022, taking on Dana Brooke.

Rae is shown at the 2:13 to 2:47 time stamp in the video below.

WWE Superstar CM Punk says he's a fan of Kylie Rae

Evolve is just about to begin, but it seems like Kylie Rae already has a major wrestling figure on her side and in support of her. This would be none other than CM Punk.

\ore than three months ago, the promotion revealed some of the talent who were part of its new ID program. Among those announced was Rae. Punk took to X/Twitter to talk about her signing with the program. He seemed to vouch for her, and he told fans to keep a look out for her in the future.

"Last but not least. Been excited to be able to announce this one for a while. I'm a big fan of [Kylie Rae] and I'm sure you will be too," he wrote.

Fans will have to stay tuned this Wednesday to find out how she'll do on the show. It will be interesting to see how the debut of WWE's fourth weekly show will go.

