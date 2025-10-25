Former AEW star details transition from a wrestler to a car salesman

A former AEW star who had been with the company ever since it's inception in 2019 recently transitioned into a new job. The 29-year-old star recently shed light on his pro wrestling retirement and how he started working as a car salesman. The star being talked about is none other than the former Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt.While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Marko shed light on his new life as a car salesman. “I was actually just working little jobs, to be real honest with you. I was actually waiting tables before I was doing this just to get by and everything. But I decided that's not gonna cut it for me. So l ended up just riding down the road and I didn't actually know if they were hiring, but I went into Homer Skelton Ford, which is where I work now. Went and talked with the General Manager and he came from a restaurant background and succeeded.&quot;He added:&quot;They liked that they knew about me in AEW at one point. They saw all that and how I deal with people and just how I interact with them, and they ended up taking a chance on me. And I'm still pretty new. This is my second month on the car floor selling cars. But I was number three for the whole month last month in my first month out of, like, 16.” [H:T/WrestlePurists]It's great to see Marko Stunt do well in his new life outside of professional wrestling. Marko Stunt was a part of the Inaugural AEW World Tag Team Championships tournamentMarko Stunt made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the first ever Double or Nothing event in the Casino Battle Royal. He got eliminated from the match by Ace Romero.He then entered the tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Jack Perry but came up short in the first round against the Lucha Brothers. He got released from the company in 2022. He made his final appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year at an episode of Collision where he faced Jack Perry for the TNT Championship in his return match. However, he failed to win the TNT Championship. He announced his retirement from pro wrestling in November last year.