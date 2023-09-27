Former AEW star expresses disappointment at never challenging for the top title in the promotion

Former AEW star Jade Cargill has revealed her disappointment about not working with some top stars during her time in the company.

Cargill allowed her AEW contract to run down, and she recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE. During her time with AEW, she was the inaugural TBS Champion and surprisingly did not challenge for the Women’s Title.

Now, in an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, she revealed her disappointment in not being able to fight the top names.

“I wish I could’ve worked with the amazing Women who are holding the main belts. That’s one of the things I really wanted to do. A couple of them reached out to me and wished they could’ve had that match and I wish so aswell. I could’ve gone on the mic with a lot of those ladies. But, TV time is short and we have to work with what we got, but I could’ve had some dream matches before arriving to the grand stage” said Cargill. [H/T Twitter/WrestleOps]

Cargill held the TBS Championship for a record 508 days before losing to Kris Statlander in May of this year, marking the end of AEW’s longest-ever title reign.

Jade Cargill reveals why she left AEW

Jade Cargill turned waves during her time in All Elite Wrestling, and now that she is in WWE, she wants to ‘create a legacy.’

Speaking in the same interview, she revealed her reasons why she signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy,” said Cargill. [H/T Fightful]

Moreover, WWE will undoubtedly have great plans for her, and she will challenge for the top championships, unlike her time in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you make of Jade Cargill’s move to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

