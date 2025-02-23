Former AEW star files lawsuit against Tony Khan and CM Punk

Tony Khan and CM Punk have had a problematic working relationship in AEW. Now, a new chapter is being written as Khan and Punk are being sued by a familiar face.

Ryan Nemeth, brother of Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), wrestled for WWE, All Elite Wrestling, ROH, and TNA Wrestling. He worked for Khan's promotion from January 2021, months before Punk returned to pro wrestling, to November 2023. His behind-the-scenes issues with CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, and Tony Khan are well-documented.

Nemeth reportedly made multiple complaints to All Elite Wrestling officials about the current WWE star's behind-the-scenes harassment. It was also reported that Punk once confronted Ryan Nemeth backstage about the latter's posts, labeling the Chicago native "the softest man alive. " The confrontation ended up with them shaking hands. Ryan received a settlement buyout from AEW lawyers, which was later withdrawn.

According to Fightful, The Hollywood Hunk filed a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling, Khan, and Punk on February 14. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage.

Nemeth's suit references Punk's backstage incident with The Young Bucks and his friends and describes the behind-the-scenes problems between the sides in depth. It includes a mention of Khan's reaction to The Second City Saint leaving AEW for WWE. Ryan accuses the defendants of trying to blackball him from the industry.

"Khan was heartbroken by the departure of Brooks, his idol and that he adored in every way. Khan was furious with Nemeth. Khan believes that Brooks left AEW because of Nemeth. The Defendants have embarked upon a campaign to 'blackball' Nemeth from professional wrestling. Specifically, Tony Khan blames Nemeth for Brooks leaving AEW and has used his significant resources to make sure that Nemeth can never again make a living in wrestling. The conduct of each of the Defendants was malicious in that Defendants intended to cause injury to the Plaintiff. Defendants acted willfully and with a conscious disregard for the rights of the Plaintiff," the suit reads.

Nemeth, who is currently with TNA Wrestling, has demanded a jury trial and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Tony Khan announces AEW Dynamite match

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter last night to announce Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith in a Bounty Match for Dynamite as the build to Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in the Steel Cage match at Revolution.

Dynamite will air live from Oceanside, CA, on Wednesday. The following was also announced: Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo, and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will defend against Orange Cassidy.

