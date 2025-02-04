Former AEW star finally breaks silence after surprise appearance at major WWE show

A wrestling legend who was once part of AEW recently appeared at a major WWE event. Following his appearance, he broke his silence on how the global juggernaut treated him.

The star in question is Arn Anderson. He and Tully Blanchard were in attendance for the second edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event since its resurrection. The event took place in San Antonio, Texas, on January 25, 2025.

On the recent edition of his podcast, The ARN Show, the former AEW star said legends were treated well at SNME. WWE seemingly provided top-class services to the veterans leading up to the event in Texas. Anderson also spoke about the positive environment backstage when they visited the show.

“Let’s face it, they’re just a world-class, first-class company. And they brought us in, and they treated us well—better than well. I mean, it was just first-class from the time you leave your house, like fly in, put you in a nice hotel, provide a car service for you. The catering is immaculate. Everybody there is smiling, shaking your hand. I mean, the company is just—it’s a place that I can look at every face backstage, whether it be cameramen or guys that are taping down wires, or the biggest stars in the company."

Arn Anderson applauded the company for creating an environment where talents could thrive.

"When they’re walking around, you can just tell they’re glad to be there. And it makes for a credible environment. You want to go out there and tear the joint down. And I can see how hard those guys are working, and those ladies are working to get the quality work where they want it.” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Arn Anderson left AEW and returned to WWE in 2024 at a major event

Arn Anderson was part of AEW from 2019 to 2024. Besides being an on-screen personality, he played an important role backstage, contributing to the organization's success.

Anderson announced on his podcast in May 2024 that he would not renew his contract with AEW. This led to his return to WWE in a backstage segment with Cody Rhodes at last year's SummerSlam.

With Anderson continuing to make sporadic appearances, it remains to be seen if WWE chooses to book him in a storyline.

