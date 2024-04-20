Former AEW star makes big revelation about Tony Khan - "It's falling on deaf ears"

A former AEW star just provided a big revelation about Tony Khan's behavior backstage.

Frankie Kazarian was one of the original stars of AEW. In fact, he was part of the first-ever tag team champions with Scorpio Sky as part of SCU. However, his career soon took a downturn after losing the tag titles.

After going on a bit of a losing streak, SCU was disbanded after they lost to The Young Bucks. Since then, Kazarian went his separate ways from Christopher Daniels and is no longer part of AEW, instead, he wrestles on TNA Wrestling.

Recently, Frankie Kazarian appeared on Konnan's Keepin' It 100 podcast where he revealed that Tony Khan doesn't take advice from wrestling legends:

“I mean, yeah, a lot of times, you know, if those guys…..if there are, you know, say like he’s not there anymore, but Arn Anderson or Dean Malenko, guys we all respect are great minds to the business…..If these guys are continually telling you or giving this advice and it’s falling on deaf ears. At one point, you just go….you tap out.” [7:10 - 7:33]

Tony Khan announces a new Undisputed Champions for AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Bullet Club Gold is set to face off against The Acclaimed in a highly anticipated match. The rivalry has intensified in recent weeks after Bullet Club Gold stabbed The Acclaimed in the back.

This week on Dynamite, Jay White laid down the challenge for a winner-take-all match at AEW Dynasty where both teams will put their respective titles on the line.

During the media call for Dynasty, Tony Khan stated that the winner of this match would become the Undisputed World Trios Champions:

"The winner of the match will be the Undisputed World Trios Champions. I think that's very cool and it'll create a lot of great opportunities for the top trios out there," Khan said on today's call. "I think it's very exciting, you know, some consolidation and unification of championships. We had an injury this past week and I'd been waiting to confirm this match on the card," Khan continued. "When we got the clearance from the doctors I was really excited to be able to add this match to the card." [H/T Wrestling Observer]

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Dynasty as the Undisputed World Trios Champions.