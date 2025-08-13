Former AEW star makes insane history; competes in longest wrestling match ever at nearly 22 hours

A former AEW star has just hit a major milestone during one of their recent matches. This was for the longest wrestling match in history, clocking in at almost 22 hours.Stu Grayson has not been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year now, following his release in April last year. He was one of the original members of Dark Order, but eventually departed the group. Grayson then had a brief alliance with The Righteous. Now he has remained active as a competitor on the independent circuit.The 36-year-old competed recently in former stablemate Evil Uno's 'Mystery Wrestling' promotion. He joined a 16-man match as they attempted to set the record for the longest match ever to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society. They ended up being successful, with the former AEW star himself winning. The bout finished at a length of 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds.Despite beating the record and raising around 38,000 Canadian Dollars, this is an unofficial record for them, as Evil Uno revealed that Guinness required payment to make this official.Stu Grayson addressed his future after departing AEWBack in October, Stu Grayson was asked what was next for him after he departed from AEW and whether he had been in contact with representatives from any other major promotions.Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling, he mentioned how he could not say for sure what could come next. He mentioned how there were days when he was talking to others, and days when everything was quiet.“So there’s a lot going on in the world of wrestling right now, more than ever. It shifts so quickly. I am in contact with a lot of people sometimes, and then sometimes it just feels like I’m talking to no one. It’s how wrestling works. Within the same minute, I can think, ‘There’s something coming for me,’ or not [laughs].&quot;Stu Grayson @stu_dosLINK🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I'm the winner of the longest wrestling match ever ! Praise me ! 21 hours, 49 minutes, 12 seconds! We raised over $38 000 for the cancer society !!!Currently, Stu Grayson remains on the independent circuit. It is unclear whether this decision was by choice or if negotiations for some major promotions did not pan out. Regardless, he seems to be doing well, and now holds an unofficial record of competing and winning the longest match ever.