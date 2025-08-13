  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Stu Grayson
  • Former AEW star makes insane history; competes in longest wrestling match ever at nearly 22 hours

Former AEW star makes insane history; competes in longest wrestling match ever at nearly 22 hours

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:13 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

A former AEW star has just hit a major milestone during one of their recent matches. This was for the longest wrestling match in history, clocking in at almost 22 hours.

Ad

Stu Grayson has not been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year now, following his release in April last year. He was one of the original members of Dark Order, but eventually departed the group. Grayson then had a brief alliance with The Righteous. Now he has remained active as a competitor on the independent circuit.

The 36-year-old competed recently in former stablemate Evil Uno's 'Mystery Wrestling' promotion. He joined a 16-man match as they attempted to set the record for the longest match ever to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society. They ended up being successful, with the former AEW star himself winning. The bout finished at a length of 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Despite beating the record and raising around 38,000 Canadian Dollars, this is an unofficial record for them, as Evil Uno revealed that Guinness required payment to make this official.

Stu Grayson addressed his future after departing AEW

Back in October, Stu Grayson was asked what was next for him after he departed from AEW and whether he had been in contact with representatives from any other major promotions.

Ad

Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling, he mentioned how he could not say for sure what could come next. He mentioned how there were days when he was talking to others, and days when everything was quiet.

“So there’s a lot going on in the world of wrestling right now, more than ever. It shifts so quickly. I am in contact with a lot of people sometimes, and then sometimes it just feels like I’m talking to no one. It’s how wrestling works. Within the same minute, I can think, ‘There’s something coming for me,’ or not [laughs]."
Ad

Currently, Stu Grayson remains on the independent circuit. It is unclear whether this decision was by choice or if negotiations for some major promotions did not pan out. Regardless, he seems to be doing well, and now holds an unofficial record of competing and winning the longest match ever.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications